Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $8.56 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 500.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 63.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

