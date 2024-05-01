Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.040-1.160 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAHC opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $676.35 million, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

