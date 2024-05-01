Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ (DCPH) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCPH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $25.60 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

