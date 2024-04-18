Analysts Offer Predictions for Microbot Medical Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Microbot Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Shares of MBOT opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 6,713.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Inc operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

