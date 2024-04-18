Analysts Offer Predictions for Microbot Medical Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Microbot Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
Microbot Medical Price Performance
Shares of MBOT opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microbot Medical
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.