Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,207 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $147.78 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $108.86 and a twelve month high of $159.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

