Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Stantec has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.050-3.150 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stantec Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32.
Stantec Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.