Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Stantec has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.050-3.150 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stantec Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

