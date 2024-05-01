Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pitney Bowes

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Earnings History for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.