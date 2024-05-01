Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

