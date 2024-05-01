Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.05-0.09 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.050-0.090 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.00 and a beta of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

