DaVita (DVA) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY24 guidance at $8.70-9.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.700-9.800 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVA opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.