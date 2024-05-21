Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

NOVA opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,906,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,563 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,324,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 484,150 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

