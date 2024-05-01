Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWN opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.12.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

