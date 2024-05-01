Exelon (EXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.40-2.50 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exelon stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

