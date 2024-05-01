Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $935.00

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 935 ($11.74) and last traded at GBX 904 ($11.36), with a volume of 30389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916 ($11.51).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 853.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 779.51. The company has a market capitalization of £817.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.89), for a total value of £19,386.12 ($24,351.36). Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

