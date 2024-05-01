Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Down 21.5%

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report) were down 21.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 3,912,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,828,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.
