Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $638.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 638 ($8.01) and last traded at GBX 630.44 ($7.92), with a volume of 31964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 634 ($7.96).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 590.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 557.46. The firm has a market cap of £575.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,121.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

