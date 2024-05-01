Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $209.38

Shares of Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209.38 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 795333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.61).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHLL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.10) to GBX 256 ($3.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20,850.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Petershill Partners’s payout ratio is currently 130,000.00%.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

