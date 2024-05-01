CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $274.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 271.58 ($3.41), with a volume of 245058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMC Markets

CMC Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.48. The stock has a market cap of £733.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,550.00 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($378.85). In related news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($378.85). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($377.87). Insiders bought a total of 504 shares of company stock valued at $90,230 in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMC Markets

(Get Free Report)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.