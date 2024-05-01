Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 154.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GERN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

GERN stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Geron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Geron by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Geron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Geron by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

