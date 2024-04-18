DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC increased its position in DHT by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 76,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after buying an additional 1,731,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,906,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after buying an additional 442,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DHT by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

DHT Price Performance

NYSE:DHT opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of -0.33. DHT has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. DHT’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

