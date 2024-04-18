FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

PBA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

