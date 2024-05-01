Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BBU opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

