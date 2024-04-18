Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.54. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 1,908,476 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.87 million, a PE ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,041,828 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 547.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 694,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

