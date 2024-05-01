Brokerages Set CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Target Price at $19.22

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, April 15th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 952.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLSK stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

