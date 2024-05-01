Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $131.62, but opened at $139.09. Leidos shares last traded at $136.40, with a volume of 685,962 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

