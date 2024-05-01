Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 169.01 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.11), with a volume of 157837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.09).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8,181.82%.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £976.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,509.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.74.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

