Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target at $15.00

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global
Zeta Global Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ ZETA opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.20. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
