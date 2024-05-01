Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target at $15.00

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after buying an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $19,682,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.20. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.