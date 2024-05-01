Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$56.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. Cormark upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSU

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSE TSU opened at C$42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.02. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$44.83.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7177792 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.