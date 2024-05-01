Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $34.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Select Medical Price Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Select Medical by 74.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

