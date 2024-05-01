Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,860 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,860 ($35.93).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.52) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,590 ($32.53) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,065 ($25.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,634 ($33.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,467.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,319.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The stock has a market cap of £9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.93 ($1.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,527.03%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,455 ($30.84) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320.80 ($5,427.46). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 527 shares of company stock worth $1,287,689 and sold 59,567 shares worth $148,711,721. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.