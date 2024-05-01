Analysts Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Price Target at $126.83

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on R. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,631. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ryder System by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $77.60 and a twelve month high of $123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

