Brokerages Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target at $11.83

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMPO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
CompoSecure Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $559.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
