Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,073.48).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 5,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £13,585 ($17,064.44).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,280.62).

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,164.80).

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Tobin purchased 4,490 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £10,551.50 ($13,253.99).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

BOOM opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Audioboom Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 378 ($4.75). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.44.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

