Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price at $102.38

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,191 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after buying an additional 128,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 744,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,344,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.