Jacques Vaillancourt Acquires 50,000 Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) Stock

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) insider Jacques Vaillancourt bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,908.68).
Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance
Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments stock opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 million, a PE ratio of 293.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 41.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.34).
Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile
