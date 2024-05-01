Jacques Vaillancourt Acquires 50,000 Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) Stock

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) insider Jacques Vaillancourt bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,908.68).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments stock opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 million, a PE ratio of 293.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 41.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.34).

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

