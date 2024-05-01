Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 4,125 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,243.56).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,607 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,215.26).

Pharos Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 23.80 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Pharos Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.44, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.52.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,222.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

