Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Bruce Hiscock Buys 11 Shares

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock bought 11 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,552 ($57.18) per share, with a total value of £500.72 ($628.97).

Bioventix Price Performance

LON BVXP opened at GBX 4,275 ($53.70) on Wednesday. Bioventix PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,402 ($42.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,100 ($64.06). The firm has a market cap of £223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,622.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,644.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,315.30.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Bioventix’s payout ratio is currently 9,693.25%.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

Featured Stories

