Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.25 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:TRI opened at C$207.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$159.25 and a 1-year high of C$217.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$211.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$197.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. 69.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

