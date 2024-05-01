China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,311,300 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 2,188,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,311.3 days.
China Literature Stock Performance
CHLLF opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. China Literature has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.25.
China Literature Company Profile
