China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,311,300 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 2,188,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,311.3 days.

China Literature Stock Performance

CHLLF opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. China Literature has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

