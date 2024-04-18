Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $17.75

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $17.00. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 239,824 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after buying an additional 387,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,270,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after acquiring an additional 234,937 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

