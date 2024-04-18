FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.58.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.34.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.