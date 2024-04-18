Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Shares Gap Down to $39.57

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.57, but opened at $38.00. Liberty Live Group shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 31,344 shares.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,264,095 shares of company stock valued at $207,506,924 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $59,849,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $22,183,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $161,257,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.