Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.50. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 12,020 shares changing hands.
Abacus Life Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Abacus Life
Abacus Life Company Profile
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Life
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.