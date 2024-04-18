Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.50. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 12,020 shares changing hands.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Abacus Life Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABL. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

