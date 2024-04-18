Analysts Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.08 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,155 shares of company stock valued at $17,564,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

