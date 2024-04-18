Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $6.13

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $5.95. Nomura shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 189,720 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nomura by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 689,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 599,278 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nomura by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,217,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 314,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 557,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

