Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 188,145 shares.The stock last traded at $84.64 and had previously closed at $84.89.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,272,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 96,029 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at $2,141,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

