Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 188,145 shares.The stock last traded at $84.64 and had previously closed at $84.89.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.