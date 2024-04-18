iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,913,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,241 shares.The stock last traded at $79.04 and had previously closed at $79.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,366,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 729.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

