Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Cincinnati Financial worth $28,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after buying an additional 939,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after buying an additional 260,122 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,036,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after buying an additional 113,653 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

