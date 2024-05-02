Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 1,503 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

