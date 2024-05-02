iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Raised by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after buying an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,122,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after acquiring an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

