Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVO opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $579.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

